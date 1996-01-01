3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fridge is being pushed by a worker on the horizontal floor of an appliance store with a force (F) of magnitude 85.0 N and making an angle of 35.0° with respect to the vertical direction. Calculate the Fx and Fy components of the applied force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fx = 48.8 N
Fy = 69.6 N
B
Fx = 59.5 N
Fy = 25.5 N
C
Fx = 69.6 N
Fy = 48.8 N
D
Fx = 85.0 N
Fy = 0 N
