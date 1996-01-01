3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors Vector Composition & Decomposition
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mountain climber of weight 637 N uses a fixed rope to ascend the inclined part of an artificial wall. The wall forms a right triangle structure. The wall's summit is 35.0 m above the ground and its base of 4.30 m is in contact with the ground. Calculate the magnitude of the climber's weight projection along the directions parallel and perpendicular to the inclined part of the wall.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mg∥ = 0 N
mg⊥ = 637N
B
mg∥ = 78 N
mg⊥ = 632 N
C
mg∥ = 632 N
mg⊥ = 78 N
D
mg∥ = 637 N
mg⊥ = 0 N
