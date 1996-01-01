7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small metallic box is projected up along a smooth inclined plane with a speed of 2.0 m/s. The length of the incline is 20 cm, and its height is 5.0 cm. Calculate the box's speed at the summit of the incline.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.3 m/s
B
1.4 m/s
C
1.7 m/s
D
1.9 m/s