7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Inclined Planes with Friction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 13.0 kg wooden block rests on a ramp. The block slides down the incline when the minimum incline plane angle is θ. The friction coefficients are static friction coefficient = 0.41 and kinetic friction coefficient = 0.29. Determine the value of θ, then compute the acceleration at this angle once the block begins moving.
A 13.0 kg wooden block rests on a ramp. The block slides down the incline when the minimum incline plane angle is θ. The friction coefficients are static friction coefficient = 0.41 and kinetic friction coefficient = 0.29. Determine the value of θ, then compute the acceleration at this angle once the block begins moving.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
θ = 22.3°; a = 1.09 m/s2
B
θ = 16.2°; a = 1.12 m/s2
C
θ = 16.2°; a = 0.00496 m/s2
D
θ = 22.3°; a = 7.99 m/s2
E
θ = 22.3°; a = 7.54 m/s2
F
θ = 22.3°; a = 0.00118 m/s2
G
θ = 16.2°; a = 8.29 m/s2
H
θ = 16.2°; a = 8.62 m/s2