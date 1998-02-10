6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container being lowered from a crane is held in place by a light steel cable that makes an angle of 58.0° from the vertical and a horizontal synthetic cable. If the container has a mass m = 4520 kg, determine
a) The tension T1 in the slanted cable.
b) The tension T2 in the horizontal cable.
A
T1 = 4.43 × 104 N; T2 = 2.35 × 104 N
B
T1 = 5.62 × 104 N; T2 = 2.98 × 104 N
C
T1 = 4.43 × 104 N; T2 = 3.76 × 104 N
D
T1 = 8.36 × 104 N; T2 = 7.09 × 104 N