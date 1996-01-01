6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Equilibrium in 2D
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 850-kg car is to be loaded on a car transporter. A 22.0° ramp measured above the horizontal is used for the process. A light cable making an angle of 28.0° above the surface of the ramp is used to hold the car temporarily stationary on the ramp. Find the tension in the cable if the ramp is very smooth (frictionless).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6645 N
B
3534 N
C
16451 N
D
8747 N