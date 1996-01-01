21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an experiment, a researcher measures the pressure of nitrogen gas and the temperature inside the cryostat chamber and finds that the pressure is 10-7 mbar and the temperature is 50 K. The volume of the cryostat chamber is 10 cm3. How many nitrogen molecules (N) are present inside the cryostat chamber?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
N = 1.44 × 10 7 molecules
B
N = 2.41 × 7 molecules
C
N = 1.44 × 10 11 molecules
D
N = 2.41 × 11 molecules