21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sealed light bulb is filled with argon molecules at normal atmospheric pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 293 K. What is the average spacing between two argon molecules?
A sealed light bulb is filled with argon molecules at normal atmospheric pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 293 K. What is the average spacing between two argon molecules?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.0 × 10-26m
B
3. 4 × 10-9m
C
3. 4 × 10-6m
D
4.0 × 10-6m