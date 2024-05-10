A physics student is experimenting with a rope whose one end is fixed to a wall, and the other end is in his hand. The rope is in horizontal orientation. He generates a wave pulse on the rope by giving a slight shake. Afterward, the pulse travels along the rope to the right with a speed v = 1.5 m/s. At t = 0, the student notices that the shape of the pulse is described by the function P = 0.25 cos (2x + 1), where P and x are in meters. Find the formula for the wave pulse at any time t assuming there is no friction at play.