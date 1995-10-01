1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
90PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fluorescent lamp emits red light of wavelength 640 nm. For a single photon in the light determine the photon's momentum, its energy in J as well as eV and also the frequency.
A fluorescent lamp emits red light of wavelength 640 nm. For a single photon in the light determine the photon's momentum, its energy in J as well as eV and also the frequency.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f = 4.69 × 1015 Hz
p = 1.04 × 10-26 kg•m/s
E = 3.12 × 10-18 J = 1.95 eV
p = 1.04 × 10-26 kg•m/s
E = 3.12 × 10-18 J = 1.95 eV
B
f = 4.69 × 1014 Hz
p = 1.04 × 10-27 kg•m/s
E = 1.95 × 10-19 J = 3.12 eV
p = 1.04 × 10-27 kg•m/s
E = 1.95 × 10-19 J = 3.12 eV
C
f = 4.69 × 1014 Hz
p = 1.04 × 10-27 kg•m/s
E = 3.12 × 10-19 J = 1.95 eV
p = 1.04 × 10-27 kg•m/s
E = 3.12 × 10-19 J = 1.95 eV
D
f = 1.04 × 1014 Hz
p = 4.69 × 10-27 kg•m/s
E = 3.12 × 10-19 J = 1.95 eV
p = 4.69 × 10-27 kg•m/s
E = 3.12 × 10-19 J = 1.95 eV