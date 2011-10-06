1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
A laser device was used for the light show during a musical performance. The laser device emitted pulses each of 25.0 ms with an average power of 0.700 W. For each pulse calculate the energy in J and eV if the wavelength of light emitted is 562 nm.
A laser device was used for the light show during a musical performance. The laser device emitted pulses each of 25.0 ms with an average power of 0.700 W. For each pulse calculate the energy in J and eV if the wavelength of light emitted is 562 nm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.09 × 10-2 J
1.75 × 1018 eV
1.75 × 1018 eV
B
0.109 J
1.75 × 1016 eV
1.75 × 1016 eV
C
1.75 × 10-3 J
1.09 × 1019 eV
1.09 × 1019 eV
D
1.75 × 10-2 J
1.09 × 1017 eV
1.09 × 1017 eV