24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a lab, a researcher studies a "nano-diamond" with a permanent electric dipole moment of 5.0 x 10-8 C•m. They place it 15 cm away from a minuscule charged metallic bead with a +10 nC charge aligned with the diamond's dipole axis. The goal is to calculate the electric force magnitude acting on the bead.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8 × 10-3
B
4.1 × 10-3
C
2.6 × 10-3
D
3.0 × 10-3