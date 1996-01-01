24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pair of small, identical metallic balls are charged to +200 nC and -200 nC respectively. The balls are suspended in air by thin, non-conductive threads, as depicted in the accompanying diagram. An electric field of 500,000 N/C is applied as shown below. Determine the mass of each metallic ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.01 kg
B
0.02 kg
C
0.04 kg
D
0.05 kg