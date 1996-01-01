The revolving cylinder that transmits power to a spin coater has a radius of 2.0 cm and a mass of 75 g. One end of the cylinder is attached to the center of a circular plate. The plate has a mass of 600 g and a radius of 15 cm. During an experiment, the spin coater was revolving at a constant angular speed of 165 rpm. In an emergency, you needed to stop the disk. You shut off the electrical power and applied a tangential friction force (f) to the cylinder. The plate stopped in 8.0 s. Calculate the magnitude of f.