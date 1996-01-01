A 450 g globe (solid sphere) of radius 12.5 cm initially motionless revolves about its central vertical axis under the influence of a constant tangential and horizontal force of magnitude 1.25 N. The force is applied along the line around the middle of the globe. The angular speed of the globe 15 s after the application of the force is 36 rpm. Assume that there is a constant frictional force f between the globe and the axis of rotation. Calculate the torque produced by f.