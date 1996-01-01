24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a scenario where four-point charges are positioned as illustrated in the figure. Sketch 2D cross-sectional views of closed surfaces intersecting these charges and yield an electric flux value of -3q/ε0.
Consider a scenario where four-point charges are positioned as illustrated in the figure. Sketch 2D cross-sectional views of closed surfaces intersecting these charges and yield an electric flux value of -3q/ε0.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D