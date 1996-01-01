24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin disk has a radius R and net surface charge Q is lying on a horizontal surface. The electric field strength at distance z above the center of the disk is E. Derive an expression for the surface charge density σ in terms of the electric field E.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ε₀ E
B
2ε₀ E
C
3ε₀ E
D
4ε₀ E