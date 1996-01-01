25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two point charges on the y-axis. One has a charge of -3.0 μC and is located 4.0 cm above the origin. The other has a charge of +5.0 μC and is located 7.0 cm above the origin. A third point charge with charge +4.0 μC is placed on the x-axis at a distance of 6.0 cm in the positive direction of the x-axis from the origin. What is the potential energy of this group of charges?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1.5 J
B
3.8 J
C
-4.1 J
D
5.6 J