A block of ice forms in a pond during the winter. Determine the least volume of the block required to keep a 68.0 kg fisher holding a 5.00 kg load of their fishing gear without wetting their feet.
A
0.073 m3
B
0.079 m3
C
0.91 m3
D
0.85 m3
E
0.79 m3