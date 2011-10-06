1. Intro to Physics Units
112PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two highly energetic protons beam, having the same energy collide, with each other. Calculate the minimum kinetic energy that each proton beam must have in order to obtain the following reaction:p+p→p+p+π+ + π-
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
69.8 MeV
B
139.6 MeV
C
209.4 MeV
D
279.2 MeV