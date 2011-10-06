1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
111PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a colliding beam setup where two beams of electrons are accelerated and directed against each other at the same energy. Calculate the energy of each of the colliding beams if the available energy produced in such a setup is 124 MeV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
31 MeV
B
62 MeV
C
124 MeV
D
248 MeV