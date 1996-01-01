Three asteroids A 1 , A 2 and A 3 are orbiting around a star having a radius of r. Asteroid A 1 has a mass of M, A 2 has a mass of 3M and A 3 has a mass of 4M. Calculate the force experienced by A 2 and A 3 if the force on A 1 is 15000 N. It is known that A 1 completes the orbit in 290 minutes.