8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three asteroids A1, A2 and A3 are orbiting around a star having a radius of r. Asteroid A1 has a mass of M, A2 has a mass of 3M and A3 has a mass of 4M. Calculate the force experienced by A2 and A3 if the force on A1 is 15000 N. It is known that A1 completes the orbit in 290 minutes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
FA2 = 4500 N, FA3 = 7000 N
B
FA2 = 20000 N, FA3 = 15000 N
C
FA2 = 15000 N, FA3 = 20000 N
D
FA2 = 7000 N, FA3 = 4500 N