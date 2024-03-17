Consider a scenario where two forces, denoted as ﻿ F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F1​ ​﻿ and ﻿ F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F2​ ​﻿, are applied to an object resulting in a combined force ﻿ F r → \overrightarrow{F_{r}} Fr​ ​﻿ = ﻿ F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F1​ ​﻿ + ﻿ F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F2​ ​﻿. Describe the forces ﻿ F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F1​ ​﻿ and ﻿ F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F2​ ​﻿, if the magnitude of the resultant force squared, (F r 2), equals the sum of the squares of the magnitudes of the individual forces, (F 1 2 + F 2 2).