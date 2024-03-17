3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a scenario where two forces, denoted as F1 and F2, are applied to an object resulting in a combined force Fr = F1 + F2. Describe the forces F1 and F2, if the magnitude of the resultant force squared, (Fr2), equals the sum of the squares of the magnitudes of the individual forces, (F12 + F22).
