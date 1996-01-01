3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors Vector Composition & Decomposition
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a velocity vector in the xy-plane with a magnitude of 12 m/s. The x-component of the vector's velocity is -7.0 m/s. i) Find the two possible values for its y-component. ii) Assuming the y-component velocity is confirmed as positive, identify the extra velocity vector needed to alter the vector's direction to be along the positive y-axis and a magnitude of 20 m/s.
Consider a velocity vector in the xy-plane with a magnitude of 12 m/s. The x-component of the vector's velocity is -7.0 m/s. i) Find the two possible values for its y-component. ii) Assuming the y-component velocity is confirmed as positive, identify the extra velocity vector needed to alter the vector's direction to be along the positive y-axis and a magnitude of 20 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. ±9.7 m/s, ii. V = (-7.0î + 29ĵ) m/s.
B
i. ±9.7 m/s, ii. V = (7.0î + 10ĵ) m/s.
C
i. ±14 m/s, ii. V = (-7.0î + 29ĵ) m/s.
D
i. ±14 m/s, ii. V = (7.0î + 10ĵ) m/s.