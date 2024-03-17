13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Moment of Inertia of Systems
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four-point masses are arranged at the vertices of a rectangle. The masses are connected by rigid massless rods, as shown in the figure. Given that, m = 11 kg and m' = 2.3 kg determine the moment of inertia of the mass distribution about the y-axis that bisects the rectangle into two symmetrical pieces.
Four-point masses are arranged at the vertices of a rectangle. The masses are connected by rigid massless rods, as shown in the figure. Given that, m = 11 kg and m' = 2.3 kg determine the moment of inertia of the mass distribution about the y-axis that bisects the rectangle into two symmetrical pieces.