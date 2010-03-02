35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
121PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pulsed Nd: YAG laser emits infrared radiation at a wavelength of 1064 nm. The pulse width is 20 ns and contains 250 μJ of energy. Determine the number of photons per second produced during the 20 ns time duration when the Nd: YAG laser is active.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 × 1014 photons/s
B
4.1 × 1016 photons/s
C
8.3 × 1020 photons/s
D
6.7 × 1022 photons/s