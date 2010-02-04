35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
120PRACTICE PROBLEM
A light emitting diode (LED) uses 2.5 W and has an emission wavelength of 480 nm. 20% of the 2.5 W power is dissipated as thermal energy into the surrounding environment. Determine what the number of photons that the LED will emit per second.
A light emitting diode (LED) uses 2.5 W and has an emission wavelength of 480 nm. 20% of the 2.5 W power is dissipated as thermal energy into the surrounding environment. Determine what the number of photons that the LED will emit per second.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.4 × 1014 photons/s
B
3.6 × 1016 photons/s
C
4.8 × 1018 photons/s
D
7.6 × 1020 photons/s