35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A titanium-Sapphire laser operating at λ 0 = 820 nm emits an 8.0 ps laser pulse. The emitted laser pulse is formed through the combination of numerous waves spanning a frequency range defined as c/λ 0−(c/2) Δλ/λ 2 ≤ f ≤ c/λ 0 + (c/2) Δλ/λ 2. Determine the spatial length of the emitted laser pulse during its propagation in the vacuum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6 μm
B
3.9 μm
C
1.4 mm
D
2.4 mm