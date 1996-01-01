23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A heat pump extracts heat from a cold outdoor environment and releases it into a warm interior space. i) What is the heat extracted from the cold outdoor environment, and ii) What is the coefficient of performance of the heat pump?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. QC = 67 J, ii. K = 1.26
B
i. QC = 53 J, ii. K = 2.61
C
i. QC = 53 J, ii. K = 1.26
D
i. QC = 67 J, ii. K = 2.61