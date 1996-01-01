23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An industrial chiller unit absorbs 7.5 × 106 J/min of heat from a process and discharges 9.2 × 106 J/min of waste heat to the environment. Calculate the coefficient of performance (COP) of the chiller unit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.14
B
3.14
C
1.44
D
4.41