6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Vertical Forces & Acceleration
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 180g damp sponge, starting from rest, slips smoothly down a 3.5m slope at 9.5°. Determine the time it takes for the sponge to reach the bottom. Does altering the sponge's mass to 280g affect this duration?
A 180g damp sponge, starting from rest, slips smoothly down a 3.5m slope at 9.5°. Determine the time it takes for the sponge to reach the bottom. Does altering the sponge's mass to 280g affect this duration?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1s, time unaffected by mass change
B
4.4s, time changes with mass
C
5.7s, time unaffected by mass change
D
2.1s, time changes with mass