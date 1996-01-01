6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two lamp posts are positioned 10.5 m apart on a street. A decorative sign of mass 25 kg is to be hung between these posts on a wire, with the goal of having the wire sag by 0.25 m at its midpoint to create an aesthetic droop. Determine the magnitude of the force that must be exerted downward at the midpoint of the wire to keep the sign in the desired position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2×102 N
B
2.5×102 N
C
2.6×103 N
D
5.2×103 N