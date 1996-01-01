6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Equilibrium in 2D
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box is being pulled by three ropes as illustrated below. Given the known forces F1 = 200 N and F2 = 250 N, calculate the magnitude and direction of F3 necessary to maintain equilibrium.
.
A box is being pulled by three ropes as illustrated below. Given the known forces F1 = 200 N and F2 = 250 N, calculate the magnitude and direction of F3 necessary to maintain equilibrium.
.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
magnitude = 1.6×102 N, direction = 68° above the negative x-axis
B
magnitude = 1.6×102 N N, direction = 22° above the negative x-axis
C
magnitude = 4.1×102 N, direction = 68° below the negative x-axis
D
magnitude = 4.1×102 N, direction = 22° below the negative x-axis