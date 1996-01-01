24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two tiny charged spheres charged to +q = +3.2 nC and -q = -3.2 nC are connected using a 4.2 mm long non-conducting rod to form an electric dipole. The arrangement is placed in a uniform electric field. The angle made by the electric field and the connecting rod is 40°. If the torque on the dipole is 6.3 × 10-9 N•m, determine the magnitude of the electric field. Treat the tiny spheres like point charges.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.28 × 1011 N/C
B
2.28 × 10-7 N/C
C
729 N/C
D
7.29 × 10-7 N/C