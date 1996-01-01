24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of students construct an electric dipole using two small charged spheres. The dipole is placed in a region where the electric field is uniform. What alignments create zero torque on the dipole?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
parallel
B
antiparallel
C
perpendicular
D
between parallel and perpendicular
E
parallel and antiparallel
F
parallel and perpendicular