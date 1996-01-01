6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two patients X (60kg) and Y(85kg) are in an elevator descending at a rate of 15m/s. Patient X exits the elevator on the sixth floor. Suppose it takes the elevator 8s to stop on the 6th floor, calculate the weight of both patients before the elevator begins to slow down.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X= 588N, Y= 739N
B
X= 452N, Y= 833N
C
X= 588N, Y= 833N
D
X= 585N, Y= 833N