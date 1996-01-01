During your leisure time, you conduct an experiment on the collision of blocks. You set a system that fires blocks toward each other. In one setup, you keep block A of mass 0.850 kg at rest and fire block B of mass 0.650 kg towards block A. After the collision, you measure the velocities of the blocks to be 1.76 m/s to the left for block A and 0.202 m/s to the right for block B. Determine the speed of block B before the collision.