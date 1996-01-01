6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Vertical Forces & Acceleration
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Jimmy and his friend make a contraption with a horizontal mass-spring system. In the first trial, they attach a 68 kg mass to the spring and set it to oscillate. Assume the oscillating object's position is given by x = (0.240 m) cos ((π rad/s) × t). At time t = 2 s, how much force does the spring exert on the object?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fnet = -16.32π 2
B
Fnet = -14.42π 2
C
Fnet = -21.68π 2
D
Fnet = -35.41π 2