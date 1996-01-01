6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the distance between Earth and a geostationary satellite weighing 1600 kg is approximately 35,800 kilometers, determine the satellite's acceleration towards Earth using equations of motion. The mass of the earth is 5.9× 1024 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.405 m/s2
B
0.307 m/s2
C
0.501 m/s2
D
0.422 m/s2