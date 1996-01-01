17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
A baby hanging toy is made of an ideal spring and a singing bird toy of mass 200 g. The spring attached to a horizontal board is suspended vertically. When the bird toy is attached, the spring is elongated by 4.0 cm from its rest length. The baby brings the bird toy down, releases it, and watches it oscillate. Calculate the frequency of the toy bird's motion.
A
1.1 Hz
B
2.5 Hz
C
16 Hz
D
39 Hz