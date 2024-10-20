In an optical experiment, a beam of light consisting of two wavelengths, 700 nm and 500 nm, is directed into a triangular prism made of acrylic glass, which has an apex angle of 50°, as shown in the figure. If the refractive indices for these wavelengths are 1.49 for 700 nm and 1.50 for 500 nm, respectively, determine the angles (with respect to the normal to the surface on the other face) at which the two different light rays exit the prism.