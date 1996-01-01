3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors Vector Composition & Decomposition
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A trolley loaded with water bottles is pushed up an incline, making an angle of 15.0° above the horizontal. The force applied has a magnitude of 120 N and makes an angle of 15.0° counterclockwise with respect to the incline. Calculate the Fx (horizontal) and Fy (vertical) components of the applied force.
A trolley loaded with water bottles is pushed up an incline, making an angle of 15.0° above the horizontal. The force applied has a magnitude of 120 N and makes an angle of 15.0° counterclockwise with respect to the incline. Calculate the Fx (horizontal) and Fy (vertical) components of the applied force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fx = 31 N
Fy = 116 N
Fy = 116 N
B
Fx = 60 N
Fy = 104 N
Fy = 104 N
C
Fx = 104 N
Fy = 60 N
Fy = 60 N
D
Fx = 116 N
Fy = 31 N
Fy = 31 N