3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ski jumper has an acceleration of magnitude 8.00 m/s2 just before he leaves the ramp. The ramp makes an angle of 18.0° counterclockwise with respect to the horizontal. Calculate the ax and ay components of the skier's acceleration before he leaves the ramp.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ax = 0 m/s2
ay = -9.81 m/s2
B
ax = 2.47 m/s2
ay = 7.60 m/s2
C
ax = 2.60 m/s2
ay = 2.47 m/s2
D
ax = 7.60 m/s2
ay = 2.47 m/s2
