8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Acceleration Due to Gravity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An exoplanet has a mean radius equal to 0.09 times the radius of Earth and a mass equal to 0.00023 times the mass of Earth. What would be the gravitational acceleration at the exoplanet's surface?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
gexoplanet=0.028 m/s2
B
gexoplanet=0.084 m/s2
C
gexoplanet=0.27 m/s2
D
gexoplanet=0.81 m/s2