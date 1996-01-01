8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The radius of Jupiter is 11.2 times the radius of the Earth and its mass is 317 times that of the Earth. Determine the density of Jupiter. Assume that Jupiter is a sphere and that the average density of the Earth is 5500 kg/m3.
ρJupiter = 620 kg/m3
ρJupiter = 1240 kg/m3
ρJupiter = 2480 kg/m3
ρJupiter = 3720 kg/m3