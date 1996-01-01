36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Within a 1D box of length 8 nm, a quantum particle exhibits energy levels: En = 17.3 eV and En+1 = 23.8 eV. Create an energy-level diagram, indicating all levels from 1 to n+1, while labeling each level with its respective energy value.
Within a 1D box of length 8 nm, a quantum particle exhibits energy levels: En = 17.3 eV and En+1 = 23.8 eV. Create an energy-level diagram, indicating all levels from 1 to n+1, while labeling each level with its respective energy value.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D