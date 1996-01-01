Consider a one-dimensional crystal lattice of copper ions with an equilibrium spacing of 0.25 nm. The copper ions have mass m, and charge e, and are arranged in a regular pattern. Determine the energies of these ions' three lowest vibrational states within the lattice. Consider the net electric force on the middle charge is given approximately by F = - e2•x/[d3•π•ε 0 ]i where d is the distance between the adjacent charges.