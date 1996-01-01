36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a one-dimensional crystal lattice of copper ions with an equilibrium spacing of 0.25 nm. The copper ions have mass m, and charge e, and are arranged in a regular pattern. Determine the energies of these ions' three lowest vibrational states within the lattice. Consider the net electric force on the middle charge is given approximately by F = - e2•x/[d3•π•ε0]i where d is the distance between the adjacent charges.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E1 = 0.08 eV, E2 = 0.023 eV, E3 = 0.078 eV
B
E1 = 0.08 eV, E2 = 0.023 eV, E3 = 0.039 eV
C
E1 = 0.004 eV, E2 = 0.012 eV, E3 = 0.027 eV
D
E1 = 0.062 eV, E2 = 0.012 eV, E3 = 0.039 eV