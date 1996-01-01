A copper rod is positioned between two frictionless metal rails, forming a loop as shown below. A constant vertical magnetic field B is applied in a direction perpendicular to the page, pointing outward. The separation between the rails is denoted by d. A battery with an electromotive force (emf) E is connected to the loop. When the switch is closed at t=0s, a current flows through the loop, and the rod begins to slide on its partially flattened base. Before closing the switch, the rod was at rest. The battery has an internal resistance r, while the resistance of the rails and the rod itself is negligible. Determine the expression for the rod's terminal velocity.



