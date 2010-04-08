A solenoid with 15 turns that has a resistive value of R = 1.0 Ω is placed within a time-varying magnetic field B = 0.030t + 0.015t2 Teslas. This external magnetic field is oriented perpendicular to the plane of the solenoid. Derive an expression for the current, I(t), that is induced in the solenoid due to this magnetic field as a function of time. The radius of the solenoid is 2.0 cm.