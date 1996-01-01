5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
5. Projectile Motion Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are having fun in a storey building. You drop a stone downward from the window and notice it reaches the ground in 3.2 s. You now launch a ball horizontally with an initial speed of 1.9 m/s. Ignoring air resistance, at what length, measured from the base of the storey does the ball hit the ground?
You are having fun in a storey building. You drop a stone downward from the window and notice it reaches the ground in 3.2 s. You now launch a ball horizontally with an initial speed of 1.9 m/s. Ignoring air resistance, at what length, measured from the base of the storey does the ball hit the ground?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.6 m
B
6.08 m
C
9.8 m
D
1.9 m